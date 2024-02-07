Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Hillary Clinton Backs Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig After Barbie Oscars Snubs

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to her Instagram handle to a pen for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie after they got snubbed at Oscars 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Hillary Clinton
A file photo of Hillary Clinton | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton felt disappointed after Great Gerwig and Margot Robbie did not bag any Oscar nominations in major categories this year for Barbie. Hillary Clinton took to her social media handle to share a note on Barbie snubs at Oscars 2024. She further sent her love to both the stars for their work in Barbie.

Hillary Clinton pens note for Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie

Hillary Clinton took to her Instagram handle to a pen for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie after they got snubbed at Oscars 2024. She wrote, "Greta & Margot. While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold. your millions of fans love you." She further sent out a message for Ryan Gosling and wrote, "You're both so much more than Kenough."

 

Barbie bags eight Oscar nominations

According to Deadline, Barbie received eight Oscar nominations at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Many people were surprised that Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director or Robbie for Best Actress. Gerwig, who co-wrote Barbie with Noah Baumbach, received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Although Robbie did not receive an acting nomination, she is in contention for an Oscar in the Best Picture category alongside David Herman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling stated that he was honoured to be nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken, but he was also disappointed. According to Variety, Gosling said in a statement, "I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I'd being saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no 'Barbie' movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling added. On the other hand, Oppenheimer received 13 Oscar nominations. The Cillian Murphy starrer had clashed with Barbie in theatres. 

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

