Published 20:55 IST, September 26th 2024
IIFA 2024: Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebs Reach Abu Dhabi For Grand Awards Night
IIFA 2024 will start with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries. Chiranjeevi will be honoured at the ceremony for his contributions.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rekha (L), Vicky Kaushal (C), Kriti Sanon (R) | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:55 IST, September 26th 2024