Imagine Dragons Set To Perform Live At IPL 2024 Finale In Chennai

Advertisement

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the final clash at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). While it is uncertain which team will make it to the finals to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it is announced that the popular boy band Imagine Dragons will set the stage on fire with a performance at the finale. The 17th IPL will conclude on May 26, Sunday.

Imagine Dragons to perform live at IPL finale

The Indian Premiere League Finale will take place on May 26. The match will happen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As of now, only Kolkata Knight Knight Riders have qualified for the finals. An eliminator match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on May 24 will determine which out of the two teams will face KKR in the finale.

"Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans" - Dan Reynolds



Can you 𝙄𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀? They are ready to light up the night! 😍🥳



From 'Believer' to 'Bones', get ready to feel 'Natural' as we face the 'Thunder' at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! 🎤🔥



Tune into Cricket Live… pic.twitter.com/pne0Yey3dK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia)

While the playing teams remain unknown, fans of cricket can rejoice as it is confirmed that boy band Imagine Dragon will perform at the closing ceremony. Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news along with a video. In the video, Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, says, "This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans." Talking about his India visit, Reynolds states, "Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career." For the unversed, Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bengaluru is already out of the league and will not be competing at the finale.

When Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff took to stage for the IPL opening ceremony

𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 ⚡️⚡️



Chennai erupts in joy as @akshaykumar leaves his mark at the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TMuedfuvyU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

The opening and closing ceremonies of the IPL are always a spectacle event with performances by several actors and celebrities. On March 22, several actors and singers took to the stage at Chennai. With great style, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar kicked off the opening ceremony and performed a mix of popular songs, including Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Main Tera Hero, Hare Ram Hare Krishna, and Mast Malang, to thunderous applause from the audience. They were followed by soulful performances of Sonu Nigam and AR Rehman. Singers Mohit Suri and Neeti Mohan also enthralled the audience with their lively performances.