Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

Manoj Bajpayee's The Fable Becomes Second Indian Film In 30 Years To Compete At Berlin Film Festival

The Fable will be screened under the Encounters Competition category during the 74th edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee | Image:Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Marking a historic moment for Indian cinema, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Fable, will have its world premiere at the  Berlin International Film Festival. The film will be screened under the Encounters Competition category during the 74th edition of the event. With this, the movie becomes the second Indian production in the last thirty years to make its premiere in one of the Berlinale's main competitive sections.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to The Fable’s international film screening 

The film, which also features Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, and Tillotama Shome, along with debutant Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot, has been highlighted by the festival with an evening premiere on the opening day. The festival will begin on February 15 and the curtains will be brought down on February 25.

Manoj Bajpayee 

 

Manoj said, “Joining the cast of The Fable has been a remarkable experience. Working with a creative mind like Raam Reddy and participating in an A-festival backed by an international production house for the first time has been incredibly inspiring. Our film’s presence at Berlinale signifies the global reach and artistic caliber of Indian storytelling."

The team of The Fable 

The Fable, Raam Reddy’s second initiative following his multi-award-winning film Thithi, is a US-Indian co-production. Raam Reddy said, "I feel fortunate for many things: Being able to collaborate with Manoj ji's brilliance along with such a wonderful cast, premiering in a competitive section at Berlinale, having global backing for the film. But most importantly, for the opportunity to tell this story exactly as I envisioned.”

The film is backed by veteran producer Sunmim Park, the producer of the global Hollywood hit The Others starring Nicole Kidman. 

Raam Reddy’s first film, Thithi, was both a critical and commercial success, winning over 20 international awards, running for close to 100 days in theatres, and securing worldwide rights with Netflix. There has been no Indian film in the main competition since Shelter of the Wings directed by the late Buddhadeb Dasgupta in 1994.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:10 IST

