TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth To Co-chair The Event

The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed that Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will co-chair the Costume Institute Benefit event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Met Gala 2024
Met Gala 2024 | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
On Thursday, February 15, the co-chairs of Met Gala 2024 were announced. The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed that Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth will co-chair the Costume Institute Benefit event. The honourary chairs for the event are Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

This year will mark Bad Bunny's third year at the Met, while Hemsworth will attend his first Met as a co-host. Zendaya, however, has attended the benefit event five times, whereas JLo is a 13-time attendee.

What is the Met Gala?

Met Gala is a Costume Institute Benefit event held annually. It takes place every year on the first Monday in May and marks the opening of The Costume Institute's spring exhibition. To date, the event has raised more than $223.5 million for The Costume Institute under the leadership of Met Trustee Wintour. This year, the event will take place on May 6. The theme of 2024 is yet to be revealed. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

