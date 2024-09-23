Published 07:09 IST, September 23rd 2024
Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarat's Rhea Singha Crowned Winner, To Compete At Miss Universe Pageant
Miss Universe India 2024: Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024, and she will now represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rhea Singha becomes Miss Universe India 2024 | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:06 IST, September 23rd 2024