Updated January 27th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Nick Jonas Enthralls Lollapalooza India Audience At Maiden Jonas Brothers Gig, Sings Maan Meri Jaan

Jonas Brothers played their first-ever concert in India at Lollapalooza. They belted out their hit numbers and Nick Jonas even sang Maan Meri Jaan with King.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nick Jonas
A viral photo of Nick Jonas. | Image:jerryxmimi/Instagram,
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Jonas Brothers, who arrived in India early today, January 27, are currently performing at the Lollapalooza in Mumbai. Several photos and videos are going viral from the concert on the Internet, but one video grabbed our attention. In the video, he was singing the hit track Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife).

Nick Jonas croones Maan  Meri Jaan

Taking to Instagram, Jerry x Mimi shared a video of the singer in which he was singing the Afterlife version. The singer was not alone and was joined by King, who was singing the Hindi lyrics of the song. In the video, both are seen dancing and singing together as the audience cheers for them. "OMG, OMG, he did it!!!! Maan Meri Jaan!!!" read the caption.

For the concert, Nick opted for a yellow co-ord set, while King was seen in a white t-shirt layered with a shining silver jacket.

In another post, The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin - came together to perform for the audience, while Nick was seen in yellow, Kevin was seen in orange and Joe in blue co-ord set. 

Artists to perform at Lollapalooza India

Apart from Jonas Brothers,  Sting, Halsey, Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa and OneRepublic, are scheduled to perform at the 2-day music festival.

Indian artists are also scheduled to play at the festival such as Anoushka Shankar, The Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, When Chai Met Toast, The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops and Shashwat Bulusu.

The second edition of Lollapalooza is being held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 21:57 IST

