Oscars 2024 ended with Oppenheimer sweeping the 96th Academy Awards with seven wins. A close second was Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things which took home four trophies. The biggest snub of the night, however, was Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon, which failed to win a single Academy Award.

The awards night was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who entertained the audiences with his light humour. Check out the full list of winners at Oscars 2024.

Best Live Action Short

Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Nominees

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Best Cinematography

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Nominees

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best Documentary Short

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

Nominees

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Godzilla Minus One

Nominees

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Nominees

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best International Feature

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Nominees

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

Best Costume Design

Winner: Poor Things

Nominees

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Winner: Poor Things

Nominees

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Winner: Poor Things

Nominees

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: American Fiction

Nominees

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

Nominees

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Animated Feature

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Nominees

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Nominees

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Nominees

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Best Original Score

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best Original Song

Winner: What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

Nominees

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)

I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Nominees

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Director

Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Nominees

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese

Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things

Nominees

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Best Picture

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest