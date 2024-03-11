×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Oppenheimer Sweeps Oscars 2024, Emma Stone-Cillian Murphy Take Top Acting Honours | See Full List

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged as the biggest winner at 96th Academy Awards with 7 trophies to its name followed by Poor Things which bagged 4 Oscars.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer | Image:Oppenheimer
Oscars 2024 ended with Oppenheimer sweeping the 96th Academy Awards with seven wins. A close second was Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things which took home four trophies. The biggest snub of the night, however, was Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon, which failed to win a single Academy Award.  

The awards night was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who entertained the audiences with his light humour. Check out the full list of winners at Oscars 2024.

Best Live Action Short

Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Nominees

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue

Best Cinematography

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Nominees

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger

Best Documentary Short

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

Nominees

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Film Editing

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Godzilla Minus One

Nominees

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Nominees

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best International Feature

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Nominees

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge

Best Costume Design

Winner: Poor Things

Nominees

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Winner: Poor Things

Nominees

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Winner: Poor Things

Nominees

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: American Fiction

Nominees

Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

Nominees

The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Animated Feature

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Nominees

Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Nominees

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Nominees

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad

Best Original Score

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best Original Song

Winner: What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)

Nominees

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Nominees

Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Director

Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Nominees

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things

Nominees

Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Best Picture

Winner: Oppenheimer

Nominees

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

