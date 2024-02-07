English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Oscars 2024: Bradley Cooper, Cillian Murphy, Colman Domingo Nominated For Best Actor

Oscars 2024: The nominations for the best actor category were announced today. Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, and Colman Domingo bagged a spot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Colman Domingo, Cillian Murphy
Colman Domingo(R), Cillian Murphy(L), Badley Cooper (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best films of 2023 on March 11 (IST). Ahead of it, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on Tuesday, January 23. Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid have announced the much-awaited category - Actor in a Leading Role.

These actors made to the nomination list of Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) found the spot in the nomination list. However, Killers Of The Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for Best Actor.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro): The biographical romantic drama centres on the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. In the film, Cooper played the titular role of Leonard Bernstein and has also served as a director. The actor received immense praise for his performance from critics and audiences across the globe.

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer): In an epic biographical thriller, Cillian played the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist and director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The actor was praised for his performance and earned several recognitions.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Colman Domingo (Rustin): Biographical drama helmed by George C. Wolfe, stars Colman in the titular role of Bayard Rustin, an African-American leader in social movements for civil rights, socialism, nonviolence, and gay rights.

Advertisement

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers): A Christmas comedy-drama, stars Pual as  Paul Hunham, a classics teacher at the Barton Academy boarding school. Hunham (unlike Giamatti) has a lazy eye, although neither the actor nor the crew has revealed how the effect was produced.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction): The comedy-drama stars Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious Monk Ellison. The film follows a frustrated novelist-professor who writes an outlandishly stereotypical "black" book as satire.

Advertisement

When is Oscars 2024?

The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honours the best films of 2023. The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 10 and March 11 (IST). It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Para badminton stars eye Paralympic berth with good show in WC

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Russia's President Putin Amid Controversy

    World22 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement