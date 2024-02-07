Advertisement

The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best films of 2023 on March 11 (IST). Ahead of it, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on Tuesday, January 23. Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid have announced the much-awaited category - Actor in a Leading Role.

These actors made to the nomination list of Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) found the spot in the nomination list. However, Killers Of The Flower Moon star Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for Best Actor.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro): The biographical romantic drama centres on the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. In the film, Cooper played the titular role of Leonard Bernstein and has also served as a director. The actor received immense praise for his performance from critics and audiences across the globe.

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer): In an epic biographical thriller, Cillian played the titular role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist and director of the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The actor was praised for his performance and earned several recognitions.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Colman Domingo (Rustin): Biographical drama helmed by George C. Wolfe, stars Colman in the titular role of Bayard Rustin, an African-American leader in social movements for civil rights, socialism, nonviolence, and gay rights.

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers): A Christmas comedy-drama, stars Pual as Paul Hunham, a classics teacher at the Barton Academy boarding school. Hunham (unlike Giamatti) has a lazy eye, although neither the actor nor the crew has revealed how the effect was produced.

(A still from the film | Image: Instagram)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction): The comedy-drama stars Jeffrey Wright as Thelonious Monk Ellison. The film follows a frustrated novelist-professor who writes an outlandishly stereotypical "black" book as satire.

When is Oscars 2024?

The 96th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honours the best films of 2023. The award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on March 10 and March 11 (IST). It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.