Updated January 24th, 2024 at 01:44 IST

Oscars 2024: The Teachers' Lounge, Others Nominated For Best International Feature Films

The Teachers' Lounge, The Zone of Interest Best, Society of the Snow and others bag the International Feature Films category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
PERFECT DAYS
PERFECT DAYS | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Academy will roll out its red carpet on March 11 (IST) to honour the best films of 2023 on March 11 (IST). Ahead of it, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations on Tuesday, January 23. Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, who served as hosts, announced the the noms of International Feature Film category.

These international films to fight for the 96th Oscars

International films that would be fighting for the golden trophy are Io Capitano (Italy), Perfect Days (Japan), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

Who is leading the Oscars 2024 nomination?

Director Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads the race with 13 nominations in categories of Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director, to name a few. Close behind sits Emma Stone starrer Poor Things with 11 nominations and Leonardo DiCaprio with 10, including Best Actress and Best Supporting Role. However, director Greta Garwig's Barbie which ruled the box office despite a clash with Oppenheimer last year, fell short. The film has received only 7 nominations with two in the Best Original Song category. The film didn't find its mention in the Best Director and Best Actress categories.

Martin Scorsese has made history by becoming the oldest directing nominee.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year and his fourth time emceeing overall.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:18 IST

