Oscars 2024: Godzilla Minus One Is First Film In Franchise's 70-year History To Win An Academy Award
Godzilla Minus One became the first Japanese-made film to take the Visual Effects trophy at Oscars 2024. The franchise has a legacy of 70 years.
Godzilla Minus One won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at Oscars 2024, recognising the work of Takashi Yamazaki along with Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima. The film was up against Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon and The Creator in the category. "Standing on the Oscars stage seemed out of reach. Winning this proves everyone has their chance," an exhilarated Yamazaki said from stage with Godzilla figurine in his hand.
