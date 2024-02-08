Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Oscars 2024 Nominations: Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Joaquin Phoenix Frontrunners For Best Actor

The final list of Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23. The 96th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on the night of March 11.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars best actor nominee predictions
Oscars best actor nominee predictions | Image:X
The much hallowed Awards season in Hollywood ceremoniously commenced with the Golden Globe Awards, followed up with the Critics' Choice Movie Awards within a week's time. While the Golden Globes are popularly seen as the harbinger for frontrunners who will be ruling the roost across the awards season, a surprise win popping up here and there can completely reorient the prediction charts. That being said, there are always a list of obvious choices when it comes to performers that make it to the stage for the big night.

Cillian Murphy, for Oppenheimer


The most obvious name and a top tier frontrunner, across the spectrum, has been Cillian Murphy. The actor essayed the role of J Robert Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan helmed Oppenheimer chronicling the American theoretical physicist's complex journey to his destructive creation. With Murphy being felicitated with a clean win at the Globes, he is the obvious first prediction for an Oscar win.

Joaquin Phoenix for Beau Is Afraid


Both as a film and as a titular performance, surrealist tragicomedy Beau Is Afraid majorly flew under the radar. However, every now and then a film from the periphery comes out into the forefront with an obscure win.

This Ari Aster directorial depicting a whimsical yet poignant take on the theme of anxiety, may just bag Phoenix his next best actor Oscar after Joker.

Bradley Cooper for Maestro


Bradley Cooper tapping into his multi-faceted reserve of talents in the later years of his Hollywood career have made him a bit of an awards circuit regular.

The A Star Is Born creator's performance in Maestro as conductor Leonard Bernstein as he commences a tumultuous romance at the peak of his career, is another name up for a potential win on the big night.

Barry Keoghan for Saltburn


The conviction it takes in an actor's performance to standout against the bourgeoning thrills of a twisted, allegory ridden and ensemble led storyline, makes Emerald Fennell's Saltburn a strong potential contender for the big Oscars Best Actor win.

Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick brings a unique twisted touch to the trope of a down in the dumps classmate as Oliver Quick, one that might just be honoured by the Academy.

Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers


When heavy dialogue marries the eccentric winds of fantasy, lack of clarity and confused performances can often spoil the core message of the film. None of these however, have been a problem for the Andrew Haigh helmed All Of Us Strangers with Andrew Scott in the lead. Scott as Adam brings a remarkable sensitivity to the narrative - one potentially worth of a surprise Best Actor win at the Oscars.

The final list of Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23. The official ceremony is set to take place on March 11. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

