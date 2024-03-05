Advertisement

After a barrage of award shows — the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys — the greatest of them all, the Academy Awards, are around the corner. The 96th Oscars may be a coronation for Oppenheimer, which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, there are several other factors to look forward to the ceremony. One of them is a stacked field for the Best Song, and all of them will be performed at the event. Here is a list of all the performers at the 96th Academy Awards.

Performers at Oscars 2024

Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will take the stage to perform this year's nominated songs at the 96th Oscars.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and televised live on Disney Plus Hotstar from 4:30 am – 7:30 in India.

The nominees for Best Original Song and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot

Performed by Becky G

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Performed by Jon Batiste

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

I'm Just Ken from Barbie

Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers

Music and Lyric by Scott George

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell