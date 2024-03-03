Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

Advertisement

The 96th Academy Awards are all set to return on March 11 (IST). As always, the awards will honour some of the finest of international cinema in over 20 categories. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the awards for the fourth time this year. Slate of presenters has been announced which includes names like Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya. As of now, it is unclear what categories they will be presenting.

When and where to watch the Oscars ceremony?

The show will be available to stream via ABC.com and the ABC app with a American cable subscription. You can also watch through services including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Oscars 2024 live in India on March 11 at 04:00 am IST. Additionally, the academy will also stream the event on their official X handle and Youtube channel.

Who are the frontrunners?

The 10 nominees for best picture are: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is the frontrunner.

Nolan, the best director favorite, is also poised to win his first Oscar. The best actress category could be a nail-biter between Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). If Gladstone were to win, she would be the first Native American to win an Oscar. Best actor, too, could be a close contest between Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers).

Will there be any performances?

Yes, all the original song nominees will be performed on the show. That means Ryan Gosling will serenade everyone with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s Barbie” power ballad I’m Just Ken and Billie Eilish will soulfully sing What Was I Made For, which she co-wrote with Finneas O’Connell. The other nominated songs include Diane Warren’s The Fire Inside, from Flamin’ Hot, to be performed by Becky G, Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and Scott George’s Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.



