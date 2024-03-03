English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Oscars 2024: When And Where To Watch 96th Academy Awards In India

The Oscars will be held on March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards is set to begin at 7 p.m. EDT — one hour earlier than usual.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscars
Oscars | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 96th Academy Awards are all set to return on March 11 (IST). As always, the awards will honour some of the finest of international cinema in over 20 categories. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the awards for the fourth time this year. Slate of presenters has been announced which includes names like Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya. As of now, it is unclear what categories they will be presenting. 

When and where to watch the Oscars ceremony? 

The show will be available to stream via ABC.com and the ABC app with a American cable subscription. You can also watch through services including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Oscars 2024 live in India on March 11 at 04:00 am IST. Additionally, the academy will also stream the event on their official X handle and Youtube channel. 

Who are the frontrunners?

The 10 nominees for best picture are: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is the frontrunner. 

Nolan, the best director favorite, is also poised to win his first Oscar. The best actress category could be a nail-biter between Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). If Gladstone were to win, she would be the first Native American to win an Oscar. Best actor, too, could be a close contest between Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). 

Advertisement

Will there be any performances?

Yes, all the original song nominees will be performed on the show. That means Ryan Gosling will serenade everyone with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s Barbie” power ballad I’m Just Ken and Billie Eilish will soulfully sing What Was I Made For, which she co-wrote with Finneas O’Connell. The other nominated songs include Diane Warren’s The Fire Inside, from Flamin’ Hot, to be performed by Becky G, Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s It Never Went Away from American Symphony, and Scott George’s Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon.
 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News23 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News34 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo