Published 16:11 IST, August 28th 2024
Venice Film Festival 2024: Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Prepares To Open Biennale
The Venice Film Festival's 81st edition kicks off with the world premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, featuring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O'Hara, and Monica Bellucci.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
81st Venice film festival will begin from August 28 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:11 IST, August 28th 2024