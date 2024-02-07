Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Whoopi Goldberg Backs Academy Awards After Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar Snubs

Whoopi Goldberg says there are no such thing as Oscar snubs amid the backlash over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missing out on nominations.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Whoopi, Margot Robbie, and Greta Gerwig
A file photo of Whoopi, Margot Robbie, and Greta Gerwig | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Whoopi Goldberg says there are no such thing as Oscar snubs amid the backlash over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie missing out on nominations for best director and best actress, respectively for their film Barbie at the 2024 Oscars. For the unversed, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwif were snubbed from major categories at the Oscars. Several celebrities including Ryan Gosling voiced their discontent over the Barbie snubs.

What did Whoopi Goldberg say about Barbie snubs?

Actress Whoopi Goldberg addressed the Barbie Oscar snubs during a recent interaction. "The message of all of that is not lost on me, but one question I have -- and maybe Whoopi is the only one that can answer this -- when does it become a snub?" Sara Haines asked Whoopi on 'The View'.

 

“I know the film, I know the greatness and the money, but that assumes someone else shouldn’t be in there.”

Whoopi answered by saying “everybody doesn’t win” and “you don’t get everything you want to get,” reports variety.com.

“There are no snubs,” said added.

 

“That’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize, and it is subjective. Movies are subjective. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting.”

How many Oscar nominations did Barbie receive?

Barbie earned a total of eight nominations, including best picture, and Greta is a nominee for screenwriting and so is Margot as one of the film’s producers. And yet, shutting Greta out of best director and Margot out of best actress has resulted in backlash against the Academy.

 

Ryan Gosling, who earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor thanks to his performance as Ken, spoke out against the Oscars for snubbing Greta and Margot.

America Ferrara, who plays Gloria in 'Barbie' and earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, told Variety that it was “incredibly disappointing” to see Greta and Margot’s names missing from the best director and best actress categories.

Even Hillary Clinton weighed in on the snubs, sending Greta and Margot a message over X that read: “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough.” Meanwhile, Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig have not addressed this issue. 

(With inputs from IANS)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

