Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:12 IST

12th Fail Completes 100 Days In Theatres, Vikrant Massey Celebrates Success With Real Manoj Kumar

The makers of 12th Fail organised a grand bash in Mumbai as the film completed 100 days in the theatres today, February 3.

Republic Entertainment Desk
12th fail
A team of 12th fail | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail has completed its 100 days in theatres today, February 3. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film was released on October 27 and since then it has been receiving accolades and widespread love from their industry friends and audience. To mark this special day, the makers organised a grand celebration in Mumbai on Saturday. The celebration was also attended by PS Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

The 12th Fail team mark the film's triumph

Several photos and videos from the event are going viral on the internet in which the entire cast, including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anand V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, gathered together to celebrate the day. For the occasion, Vikrant wore a sweatshirt paired with jeans, while Medha looked beautiful in a pink saree featuring golden borders.

The entire team including Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi posed for the camera together, flashing their radiant smile for the camera.

DYK Vidhu's wife doubted 12th Fail's success

Speaking at the event, the director recalled how his wife doubted that Vikrant-led 12th Fail would be a success and they should release directly on OTT. Recalling his feelings on the day of the release, the director honestly revealed, "100 days ago, in this very screen, we had our first show. When we talk about numbers, ₹100 cr, now there’s ₹500 cr, ₹1,000 cr, ₹2,000 cr, but to me it boils down to one thing. What is your intention? Why are you making that film? You make an honest film and it can reach those numbers."

Recalling his wife's words, he added, "When I was making the film, I was told by everyone, including my dearest wife (film critic Anupama Chopra), to put it out on OTT! She said, ‘Nobody will go to see Vinod! Teri aur Vikrant ki film!’ She told me I don’t know, that I’m not connected with movies (anymore). On top of this, these (trade) agencies were writing that it’ll open at Rs 2 lakhs and do a lifetime business of Rs 30 lakhs! Everyone scared me.”

However, the film turned out to be a sleeper hit and grossed over ₹66.58 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹20 crore. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:12 IST

