Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 6th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

12th Fail Fame Vikrant Massey To Play Blind Musician In Ruskin Bond's Short Story Adaptation?

Vikrant Massey delivered an out and out blockbuster with his last release, 12th Fail. The actor is now gearing up to switch roles for his next project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey | Image:vikrantmassey/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vikrant Massey's last film, 12th Fail, made him the subject and recipient of immense praise. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra film was also being strongly considered for a potential stint at the Oscars. Massey is now onto his next and in lieu of the same, interesting details have now come forth.

Vikrant Massey to play a blind musician?


As per an exclusive Peeping Moon report, Vikrant Massey is gearing up to essay the role of a blind musician. The actor has a total of 6 projects lined up for him, one among which happens to be the official on-screen adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short tale, The Eyes Have It. The film has reportedly been titled, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, inspired from the evergreen song of the same name, featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). 

The Eyes Have It, was originally published during the 1950s, in Contemporary Indian English Stories. The story follows the romantic entanglement of a blind musician and theatre actress leading both down a path of love and self-discovery. Incidentally, this is not the first time that an actor will be essaying a blind musician on-screen. Ayushmann Khurrana, too played the profile, for Sriram Raghavan's 2018 release Andhadhun.

Everything we know about Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan so far


Aankhon Ki Gusthaakiyan is set to go on floors by August of this year. The film will primarily be shot across Uttarakhand and Georgia. Niranjan Iyengar, who has also penned the screen adaptation for the film from the short story, will be directing the project. Vikrant currently has multiple projects on his plate. These include Yaar Jigri, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, The Sabarmati Report and TME.

He is also currently filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s maiden web series which will see the actor essay the role of a cybercrime expert. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

