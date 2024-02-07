Advertisement

Aamir Khan has been in the news owing to his daughter Ira Khan's wedding to Nupur Shikhare. The wedding took place in Udaipur on January 10 and the veteran actor was having a blast at the pre-wedding festivities. Now, days after the wedding, the Khan family is on a retreat, enjoying a road trip.

Inside Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's road trip

Taking to Instagram, Kiran Rao, who recently made her debut on the social media platform, offered a glimpse of her road trip. The duo is accompanied by their son Azad Rao Khan. In the first few pictures, Azaad can be seen having the time of their life in the woods.

(Photos of Azad | Image: KiranRao/Instagram)

She also shared a family portrait, featuring Aamir, Kiran and Azaad, happily posing for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Road tripping with Sundari".

Advertisement

(A family photo | Image: KiranRao/Instagram)

What's next for Aamir Khan

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the superstar is all set to resume work in February. The actor, who has been on a break after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, will start with the shooting of Sitaare Zameen Par on February 2. Besides this, Lahore: 1947 will also go on the floors around the same time - February 12. For the film, he will be acting as a producer.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Aamir | Image: Instagram)

The actor has reportedly completed his prep for Sitaare Zameen Par and has finalised his look for the film. He has also gotten done with multiple reading sessions as part of his preparations. Aamir will be shooting for the film over a period of seventy to eighty days. the source told the portal, "He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast. It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience."