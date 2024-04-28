Advertisement

The Rajkumar Hirani helmed 3 Idiots, has gained a cult classic status over the years. The 2009 release however, almost did not star Aamir Khan. The actor revealed how he had to be convinced by Hirani to even sign on for the project. For the unversed, 3 Idiots went on to mint collections to the tune of over ₹400 crore, worldwide. It is too date, one of Aamir Khan's most successful and well-known films.



Aamir Khan was not too sure about 3 Idiots



Aamir Khan recently made an appearance on a popular Indian chat show. The free-wheeling conversation, saw the actor reveal how he had not been sure about signing on for 3 Idiots. The primary reason behind this was the fact that he, 44 at the time, would be required to play a college-going teenager, for a significant part of the film.

He said, "It would be weird. I told Raju to take three youngsters but he was after me. I hadn’t worked with Raju till then. I was a big fan but the story he brought me, I was like how will I play this young character." Aamir's revelation also saw him clarify that the story itself was not the problem - he turned a fan right away - but the age factor is what was hampering his decision.

How did Rajkumar Hirani convince Aamir Khan to come on board for 3 Idiots?



A key dialogue from 3 Idiots encourages the characters - and by proxy the audience - to not chase success but be capable instead, that is when success would follow you. Rajkumar Hirani sold the same logic to Aamir in order to convince him to sign on for the project.

Hirani, as shared by Aamir, told the actor, "Then why did you do these films? You didn’t do them thinking you will get success. It was your passion, so you did it. So, success followed you. Your entire career has been about this. So, if you say this line, people will believe it." Aamir eventually came on board for 3 Idiots, which is now easily one of his most memorable films.