Aashiqui 2 Director Mohit Suri To Team Up With YRF For A Romantic Drama With Debutantes | REPORTS

Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri is known to have a knack for helming romantic dramas like Ek Villain, Humaari Adhuri Kahaani, Malang and Half Girlfriend. As per media reports, the filmmaker will soon join hands with Yash Raj Studios for another romantic film. While the details of the upcoming project are kept under wraps, reports of the collaboration have piqued the audience's interest.

Mohit Suri to collaborate with Yash Raj Films

As per media reports, Mohit Suri will soon collaborate with Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films for a new project. As per sources, the film will go on the floor soon and will be a romantic drama. It is also reported to star fresh faces.

A source told Pinkvilla, “The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best filmmakers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country!” The title of the movie is kept under wraps yet and so are the details about the cast and release date. However, it is reported to go on floors in 2024. An official announcement of the film is awaited. The source also added, “Mohit has an amazing track record of making soul-stirring romantic films throughout his career and he is being backed by a banner like YRF that is known to have produced the biggest romantic films that this country has ever seen. This combination makes the project extremely exciting.”

Mohit Suri’s last directorial Ek Villain 2 failed to perform well

While the new film announcement is awaited by the fans of the director it must be noted that his last venture failed at the box office. The filmmaker helmed the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain, Ek Villain Returns. The film featured Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. Released in 2022, the romantic thriller film raked in ₹43.21 crore in its five-week theatrical run.

