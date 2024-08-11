Published 16:09 IST, August 11th 2024
Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Divorce: King Actor Finally Addresses Rumours Of Split
Abhishek-Aishwarya Divorce: The Paa actor, who is in Paris to witness the Olympics 2024, has debunked rumours of his divorce from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan | Image: Aishwarya Rai Fans/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:09 IST, August 11th 2024