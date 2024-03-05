English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

Abhishek Banerjee On Portraying Jaana In Stree: I Didn’t Like The Character

Set to reprise the role of Jaana in Stree 2, Abhishek Banerjee shared insights into his journey portraying the beloved yet quirky character.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Banerjee in Stree
Abhishek Banerjee in Stree | Image:X
Abhishek Banerjee, renowned for his versatile performances, recently opened up about his upcoming venture in the highly anticipated sequel, Stree 2. Set to reprise the role of Jaana, Banerjee shared insights into his journey portraying the beloved yet quirky character. The actor confessed not liking the role when it was offered to him. 

Abhishek Banerjee feels Jaana was a ‘chomu’ character

Banerjee, who hails from Delhi, candidly expressed his initial reservations about essaying the role of Jaana, known for his endearing demeanor. "One day Amar Kaushik called me and said he was doing a film called Stree. And interestingly enough and thankfully enough, he said, 'Why don’t you audition for Jaana?' I didn’t even like the character," Banerjee revealed.

 

The actor shed light on the cultural nuances that initially deterred him from embracing the role, stating, "I am from Delhi, and Delhi people don’t like Chomu characters." However, Banerjee credited director Amar Kaushik's vision for ultimately steering him towards embracing the character.

Abhishek Banerjee thanks director Amar Kaushik

Acknowledging the transformative power of Kaushik's direction and the love Jaana received by the audience, Banerjee expressed gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting the director's ability to envision beyond conventional stereotypes. "Thanks to Amar Kaushik’s vision, I am here," Banerjee remarked, emphasizing the pivotal role of directors in fostering creative exploration.

 

Banerjee's portrayal of Jaana in the original Stree garnered widespread acclaim for its authenticity and comedic timing. As anticipation mounts for the sequel's release, fans eagerly await the actor's reprisal of Jaana. Stree 2 promises to deliver a thrilling blend of horror and humor, with Banerjee's portrayal poised to once again leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

