Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Adah Sharma Reacts To Her Films The Kerala Story, Bastar: The Naxal Story Being Called 'Propaganda'

Adah Sharma was last seen in The Kerala Story and will next feature in Bastar: The Naxal Story. She has now reacted to her films being tagged as propaganda.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In showbiz, criticism often accompanies success. Even when a project garners acclaim, some remain unimpressed. Actress Adah Sharma recently found herself in such a situation following her involvement in the blockbuster film The Kerala Story in 2023. Despite the movie's success, Adah faced harsh criticism from certain quarters.

What did Adah say about facing flak for doing controversial subjects?

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Adah shared her thoughts on the criticism she received. Reflecting on the experience, she expressed amusement at the negative feedback. Sharma said, “Some critic who gave- I feel like laughing at it- minus something stars to The Kerala Story and said the movie is horrible and everything. But then they said there was no need to take Adah for it.“

 

 

Adah Sharma on being called a propaganda film

Addressing the criticism of The Kerala Story as a propaganda film, Adah mentioned the importance of freedom of speech and expression. Adah added, “Those who want to call it propaganda will and they should be allowed to because our country celebrates freedom of speech, freedom of emotions, and freedom of thought. If we have the freedom to make a film, someone else has the freedom to not like it.”

“First, when The Kerala Story was released, I used to be like first, you watch and then voice out your opinions. But then I also realised that I don’t have the right to force anyone to watch my film. Even without watching it, if you want to not like it, it’s your thing. You’re allowed to call it propaganda if that’s what you want to do. I can’t change your dialogue, I can’t change how you think or speak. I’m glad we could make this film,” she added.

Adah’s next is Bastar: The Naxal Story which is set to hit theatres on March 15, coinciding with the release of Yodha.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

