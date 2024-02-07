English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Adah Sharma Watches Ramayana Epic Musical Drama With Mom, Photos Go Viral

Amid the busy schedule, Adah Sharma attended the Ramayana musical drama with her mother in Mumbai. The actress has shared a series of photos on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Adah Sharma
Adah Sharma with her mother | Image:Adah Sharma/Instagram
Adah Sharma, who has been shooting for her next film Bastar, took some time out from her busy schedule to attend the music drama around the epic mythological story Ramayana. The actress has shared a carousel post on her social media handle, offering a glimpse of how mesmerising the event was. She also penned a long revealing that her mother doesn't accompany her to any event, but for Ramayana, she (mom) said, "main toh aa rahi huin".

A look at how Adah Sharma and her mom spent the evening together

Taking to Instagram, Adah shared a series of photos and penned a note opening up about her last evening. For the event, she wore a green lehenga set paired with a net dupatta featuring floral embroidery. She accessorised her look with earrings and a statement mangtika. She sported dewy makeup with tinted pink lips and added a gajra to accentuate her look.

Her mother, on the other hand, was seen in a white saree featuring Goddess Durga's motifs. Her note read, "Went to watch the Ramayana epic - musical drama yesterday with my Amma and it was beauuuutiful, the direction ,performances , the whole set. My mum usually doesn't come with me for events but the Ramayana she said main toh aa rahi hu!"

What is Adah Sharma busy with...

The actress has started with the shooting of Bastar: The Naxal Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen. In the film, Adah will be essaying the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the first look of the film by sharing three posters. The film will revolve around the Bastar, highlighting outrageous, heinous, and abominable truths which will shock you at the core of your existence, revealed the director.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The film will be released on March 15.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:37 IST

