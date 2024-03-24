Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her recently released movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. During one of the promotional interviews, the actress opened up about her "unadulterated" version and said she left a positive impression on the public even before her acting debut.

I started feeling very empty: Sara Ali Khan

Speaking to Film Companion, Sara said that people were confused by her changing image on social media. "People saw through me when I was trying to do something that didn’t come necessarily from the heart. Because then, you are leaving yourself open to comparison. Because I have given the audience, the media, just people in general, a very unadulterated, a very honest version of myself, very early in my career,’ she said and added, “I started feeling very empty. I started feeling very let down by myself,” the actress added.

(A file photo of Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

Sara, who made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, shared that things changed after the release of the film. The opinions stopped being the mirror of the gut and they started being the reflection of the brain, and she didn’t want that all the time. "You have to know when to use your brain, which is something I forgot because I was reliant on the brain constantly that it started replacing the lack of a gut, which can’t happen,” she said.

(A still from Murder Mubarak | Image: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan reveals how she filters the noise

In the same segment, the actress shared that she believed her decision-making was very "visceral" but over the years it has become "cerebral". She realised that was not working for her and so when one asked her 'how do you filter the noise?', she said, "I don’t know, but I know that when you are inauthentic, your body signals it to you.”

