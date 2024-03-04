Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:45 IST
Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer Out: Sara Ali Khan Stirs A Revolution From Radio Station
In Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan was seen fighting against the Britishers during the 1942 Quit India Movement from an underground radio station.
The makers of Ae Watab Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan have unveiled the trailer of the film. The movie is slated to release on Prime Video on March 21. Ae Watan Mere Watan will narrate the journey of a young woman who showed unwavering courage and deep patriotism for the country during the 1942 Quit India Movement.
Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer features Sara as a freedom fighter
In the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan was seen fighting against the Britishers during the 1942 Quit India Movement. In the trailer, Sara's character used an underground radio to unite the nation against the British Raj. Not just that, but Sara also fought with her family to fight for her nation and bring justice to those harmed under the British Raj.
The official synopsis of Ae Watan Meer Watan read, "In the midst of India's struggle for freedom in 1942, a brave young girl starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement."
More about Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historic thriller-drama and the movie is produced by Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, among others. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film has been written by Kannan Iyer and Darab Farooqui and features actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.
