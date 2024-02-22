Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:26 IST

After Bawaal, Varun-Janhvi Join Forces For Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari; Release Date Out

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to headline the romantic drama film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which will hit the big screen on April 18.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite on screen. After the 2023 tragedy-drama film Bawaal, the actors will share the screen in the upcoming romance flick Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The makers of the movie announced the title along with the release date today, February 22. 

Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor to star in Shashank Khaitan directorial 

Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan team up again, this time with Janhvi Kapoor in tow. The actor-director duo have previously delivered hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Additionally, Varun has also starred in the 2022 drama film Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. 

Taking to their Instagram account, the makers revealed that the movie is going to be a romantic drama. Titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film will hit the big screen on April 18. Touted as the ‘epitome of romance’, the film’s announcement has piqued the audience interest in the project. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 11:26 IST

