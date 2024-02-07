Advertisement

Siddharth Anand’s recent release Fighter debuted in theatres on Republic Day Weekend and had a great opening at the box office. Cashing in on the hit streak of Pathan and Fighter, the filmmaker is now set to work on his next project with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. His production banner is also making Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff, which will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

Siddharth Anand On Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth talked about one of the upcoming movies made under his banner, Marflix. He gave some updates about the production of Tiger Shroff starrer Rambo. The director said, “Then we are producing Rambo. Rohit Dhawan is directing with Tiger Shroff. Hopefully, that’s a title that is very very entrenched in people’s minds so we want to make it a definitive action film. So we have some exciting plans for Rambo soon. I think in one month you will hear what we are doing with Rambo. It’s going to be killer.”

Talking about his own directorial movies, Siddharth revealed he does not have many films in the works as he wants to give his focus to only one project at a time. The filmmaker said, “Not lots. Some of them. I don't believe in quantity. We are actually like a small boutique production house where I want to put all my energy and effort into any film we are doing. Like right now, we are doing a fun action film with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. It's a quirky film, and all my energy is directed towards that.”

What do we know about Rambo?

Pinkvilla previously reported that Tiger is scheduled to start filming Rambo in March 2024. With Siddharth Anand and Jio Studios serving as producers, Rohit Dhawan will helm the Indian adaptation of Rambo. Preparation work is underway and the script is locked. A variety of action teams are being consulted by Rohit and Siddharth to produce an action extravaganza that honors the tradition of the Hollywood original film.

The movie will be filmed both overseas and in India. The story has reportedly been rewritten with the sensibilities of Indian audiences in mind. It will be a large-scale action adventure.