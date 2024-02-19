Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

After Oscars, Deepika Padukone's BAFTA Speech Goes Viral: Watch

After Oscars, Deepika Padukone represented India at BAFTA Awards on February 18. Deepika presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Deepika Padukone added another feather to her hat by representing India at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The event took place in London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18. Deepika presented the award for Best Film Not In The English Language and her speech has since gone viral.

Deepika Padukone's BAFTA speech goes viral

After Oscars, Deepika Padukone represented India at BAFTA Awards on February 18. Deepika presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer, who won the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for his film titled The Zone of Interest. While presenting the award, Deepika Padukone said, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are...and the BAFTA goes to The Zone Of Interest."

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was also a presenter at the Oscars 2023. She introduced RRR's Naatu Naatu. The song won in the Best Original Song category. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose made India proud by winning the Oscar. Coming back to BAFTA 2024, Deepika Padukone made a style statement in Sabyasachi at the event.

Deepika Padukone ditches gown for saree at BAFTA

Deepika Padukone was announced as one of the presenters for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2024. This came nearly a year after Deepika turned heads at the Oscars by presenting the Academy Award to the RRR team.

The actress attended the coveted award ceremony on February 18, 2024, alongside international celebrities David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Grant, Dua Lipa, and Emma Corrin, among others. As one of the ceremony's presenters, Deepika looked stunning in a shimmery saree and heels, with a bun hairstyle to match. Her look was completed with statement earrings and minimal makeup. 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 09:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

13 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

16 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

16 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

17 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

17 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

17 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LeBron James still committed to Paris Olympics

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Inaugurate 1st Phase of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. 'Fancy': CJI DY Chandrachud's Mercedes Number Plate Goes Viral

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Jay Shah raises 'SEVERE' JUDGEMNENT call on cricketers

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Deepika Padukone at BAFTA: Actress' Behind-the-stage Photos Go Viral

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo