After Stree 2 Crushes Khel Khel Mein At Box Office, Rajkummar Rao Says 'Not Competing With Akshay'
At a recent trailer launch event for his next film, Rajkummar Rao addressed the question of competing with Akshay Kumar. He humbly said, "He's our superstar."
