sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |

Published 05:42 IST, September 13th 2024

After Stree 2 Crushes Khel Khel Mein At Box Office, Rajkummar Rao Says 'Not Competing With Akshay'

At a recent trailer launch event for his next film, Rajkummar Rao addressed the question of competing with Akshay Kumar. He humbly said, "He's our superstar."

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
ajkummar Post Stree 2 Vs Khel Khel Mein Clash
ajkummar Post Stree 2 Vs Khel Khel Mein Clash | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

05:42 IST, September 13th 2024