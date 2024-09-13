Published 05:42 IST, September 13th 2024

After Stree 2 Crushes Khel Khel Mein At Box Office, Rajkummar Rao Says 'Not Competing With Akshay'

At a recent trailer launch event for his next film, Rajkummar Rao addressed the question of competing with Akshay Kumar. He humbly said, "He's our superstar."