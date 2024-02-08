Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail made waves in 2023, surprising audiences and critics alike with its inspirational storyline. Vikrant's portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma garnered praise for its authenticity and brilliance. Now, the spotlight shifts to another IPS officer, Dr. Ram Gopal Naik, as his remarkable career becomes the focus of an upcoming biopic.

Imran Zahid takes on the role of Dr. Ram Gopal Naik

Actor Imran Zahid is set to step into the shoes of Dr. Ram Gopal Naik in the upcoming film, as per a report by DNA. Imran, known for his performances in plays and notable films like Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, expressed the responsibility of portraying a real-life character. He acknowledges the importance of delivering an authoritative portrayal, capturing the essence of Dr. Naik's experiences, motivations, and challenges.

Imran said, "Whenever you portray a living person in a performance, it becomes an authoritative portrayal of their experiences."

A still of Imran Zahid from his film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin | Image: Imran Zahid/Instagram

Dr. Ram Gopal Naik, the former Deputy Commissioner of Police in the Delhi Crime Branch, earned accolades for his career achievements. Notable feats include rescuing a kidnapped child, handling high-profile cases like the CBSE Paper leak, and facilitating the extradition of cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla from the UK to India.

IPS Officer Naik and Imran Zahid share their thoughts

Expressing happiness over the biopic, Dr. Ram Gopal Naik stated, "It's commendable that these filmmakers are presenting a realistic portrayal of the incident, and I believe it will resonate with audiences and deliver a powerful message." He emphasised the importance of acknowledging the dedication of police officers.

A file photo of Imran Zahid | Image: Imran Zahid/Instagram

Imran Zahid echoed this sentiment, recognising the weight of portraying a living person's experiences. He sees the film as an opportunity to shed light on the investigative prowess and dedication to law enforcement exhibited by IPS officer Dr. Ram Gopal Naik, as per DNA.

Meanwhile, the upcoming biopic aims to showcase Dr. Naik's investigative skills, dedication to law enforcement, and impactful work in challenging cases, ranging from busting drug cartels to solving murders and handling bomb blasts. The narrative will trace his journey from an MBBS graduate to joining the police services in 2002.