Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Ahead of Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra Says He Is Not 'Averse' To Playing Negative Roles

Sidharth Malhotra recently opened up about the limited number of projects which have featured him in a negative role - a possibility he wants to further explore

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra | Image:sidmalhotra/Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of what will be his first web series - Indian Police Force. The Rohit Shetty helmed series will be available for streaming starting January 19 on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth, who will be essaying the role of a police officer in the show recently reflected on how little he has explored tapping into his dark side on screen.

Sidharth Malhotra is very much open to playing a villain on screen again


Sidharth Malhotra's filmography boasts of just two titles where he has essayed negative characters - 2014 release Ek Villain and 2017 film Ittefaq. While Sidharth's role in the latter was a full-fledged villain, Ek Villain can better be described as an anti-hero. While the audience may be used to seeing Sidharth as the hero, the actor, as shared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, is very much still open to the idea of playing a villain on screen. He shared, "At present, I'm not averse to it. It's something that I am also possibly looking. So it's up to the writers and director. If something interesting comes up, of course. Why not?"

Further discussing his role in Ek Villain, Sidharth added, "...in Ek Villain, at its core, the character had a good motivation even though it was a very aggressive character doing wrong things in his past. But his present journey was because of a love story. Because of an emotional reason. It was my third film. It was more challenging and more daunting back then, to portray a more silent, brooding character."

Is Indian Police Force part of Rohit Shetty's cinematic Cop Universe?


Ever since Indian Police Force was announced, there has been conjecture over if Indian Police Force would be the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. For context, the Cop Universe comprises of Shetty's films Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi - with the yet-to-release Singham Again being the latest addition to the same. While the expectation is that Sidharth is the latest on-screen cop to join Shetty's cinematic universe, an official confirmation on the same has not been shared yet. 

He said, "Let’s see how it goes. I won’t tell my plans right now." Additionally, when asked if Indian Police Force will have multiple seasons, Rohit shared that it is his mission to cater to the audience's demands, indirectly hinting at the possibility of Indian Police Force being taken ahead with more seasons.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

