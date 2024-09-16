Published 09:10 IST, September 16th 2024
Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce: Buzz Around PS2 Actress' Missing Engagement Ring Despite SIIMA Win
Aishwarya-Abishek Divorce: Amid swirling rumours of trouble in paradise, the actress was spotted without her wedding ring at the SIIMA 2024 awards in Dubai.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai attended SIIMA Awards in Dubai with daughter Aaradhya | Image: SIIMA/X
