Advertisement

As Maidaan approaches its release date fans are getting more excited to know about the renowned football coach SA Rahim, the man who inspired the Ajay Devgn starrer film. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the actor shared a video on his social media handle speaking about the significance of the legendary coach and why his story is important for everyone to learn about.

Ajay Devgn talks about SA Rahim

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay posted a video on Monday, April 8, offering viewers insight into the life of the renowned coach SA Rahim. Sharing the post the actor wrote a caption that read, "This EID, get ready to celebrate an inspiring legacy of #SyedAbdulRahim. It's time to honor his untold & remarkable journey of courage, patriotism, and dedication. Maidaan in cinemas 10th April! Reserve your seats now!"

What do we know about Maidaan?

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Advertisement

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.

Advertisement

(with inputs from ANI)