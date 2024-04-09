×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Ajay Devgn Gives Insight Into SA Rahim’s Life Ahead Of Maidaan Release

Ajay Devgn shared a video on his social media handle speaking about the significance of the legendary coach SA Rahim and why his story is important.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As Maidaan approaches its release date fans are getting more excited to know about the renowned football coach SA Rahim, the man who inspired the Ajay Devgn starrer film. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the actor shared a video on his social media handle speaking about the significance of the legendary coach and why his story is important for everyone to learn about.

Ajay Devgn talks about SA Rahim 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay posted a video on Monday, April 8,  offering viewers insight into the life of the renowned coach SA Rahim. Sharing the post the actor wrote a caption that read, "This EID, get ready to celebrate an inspiring legacy of #SyedAbdulRahim. It's time to honor his untold & remarkable journey of courage, patriotism, and dedication. Maidaan in cinemas 10th April! Reserve your seats now!"

 

What do we know about Maidaan?

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

Advertisement

 

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.

Advertisement

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

15 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

30 minutes ago
“No right thinking person would say India is not a nation”, Jaishankar said as he tore into Rahul Gandhi's idea of India.

Jaishankar Slams RaGa

33 minutes ago
Ukraine Russia

Zaporizhzhia Plant Attack

an hour ago
Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar's Explosive Statement

S Jaishankar Interview

an hour ago
Protesting students in Chilpancingo set a state government building on fire on Monday.

Mexico Protest

an hour ago
WCL

WCL update

an hour ago
Preity Zinta

Preity With Husband

an hour ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Turns 42

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Strikes A Pose

an hour ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Looks Beautiful

an hour ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday Looks Cute

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Looks Pretty

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya Nails Airport Look

an hour ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Looks Stylish

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Caught On Camera

an hour ago
Congress Manifesto

Cong Manifesto For 2024

an hour ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Comfy Look

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News10 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo