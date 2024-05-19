Advertisement

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actors Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff started shooting for their upcoming action movie Singham Again in the interior areas of the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Singham Again is the third film in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Rohit and his team recently arrived in the valley to shoot for the final leg of the movie.

Rohit Shetty with Ajay Devgn | Image: X

Details of Singham Again shoot in Srinagar

The climax of Sooryavanshi, the last film in the cop universe, had led to several speculations that the Rohit's Singham Again will be set in Kashmir, against the backdrop of the revocation of Article 370. However, at the time, the director had deflected queries around the film's reported plot. Now, he and his team are shooting for the film in Srinagar.

Ajay Devgn on Singham Again sets in Srinagar | Image: HUNTER_ADian/X

The film's shooting took place in Shehre Khas or Downtown area – the interior areas of the city amidst tight security. Ajay and his co-star Jackie Shroff were seen shooting for the movie. Rohit had called on Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

Advertisement

All you need to know about copverse and Singham Again cast

Singham Again is the fifth part of Rohit Shetty’s cinematic cop universe, which also includes Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021), starring Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

The cast also includes Ranver Singh, Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Shweta Tiwari as well as Arjun Kapoor, who essays the role of the antagonist. Singham Again is slated for a theatrical release on August 15 this year, coinciding with Independence Day.

(With inputs from PTI)