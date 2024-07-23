Published 15:48 IST, July 23rd 2024

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Wrap Up Singham Again Shoot, Reflect On 33-year-old 'Brotherhood'

Rohit Shetty shared behind-the-scenes content from the wrap of Singham Again, marking 13 years since the franchise began. The film is part of his cop universe, which includes Sooryavanshi and Simmba, featuring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh respectively.