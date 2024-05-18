Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi recently started filming for their upcoming project, titled Jolly LLB 3 in Rajasthan. The team has now completed the first schedule of the film in the state. Arshad played the role of Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly in 2013’s Jolly LLB and Akshay starred in the 2017 sequel, titled Jolly LLB 2, as Jagdishwar Mishra. They are coming together in the threequel which is currently in production.

Arshad Warsi on set of Jolly LLB 3 | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay-Arshad complete first schedule of Jolly LLB 3

While the filming on the project began earlier in May, the first schedule of the movie has wrapped up. On the occasion, Akshay and Arshad enjoyed a bike ride on the streets. Suffice it know that it was a Jai-Veeru moment for the two actors. The video of Akshay and Arshad together has gone viral on social media. Akhay also paryed at the Shri Devnarayan Temple in Devmali on the sidelines of the shoot.

#AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi celebrate the schedule wrap of #JollyLLB3 in Rajasthan! pic.twitter.com/oyP5Vln640 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder)

The two actors are reprising their roles in the third part along with seasoned actor Saurabh Shukla, who essayed the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in the earlier two movies. Huma Quershi will also reprise her role as Pushpa Pandey, wife of Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay) in the third movie.

More about Jolly LLB franchise

The Jolly LLB franchise, which started with the Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani starrer Jolly LLB in 2013, is a series of Indian Hindi-language courtroom black comedy-drama films, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The first film saw Arshad essaying the titular role as he locks horns with a senior lawyer over a hit-and-run case involving the son of a big-shot guy.

The second film, headlined by Akshay Kumar, was released in 2017. It followed the case of an extra-killing in the form of a manufactured encounter by a corrupt cop essayed by Kumud Mishra. Akshay's character Jagdishwar Mishra fights the court to bring justice to those wronged.