As Ajay Devgn turned a year older on April 2, his Singham Again co-star Akshay Kumar posted a birthday wish for his “brother" who is gearing up for the theatrical release of his movie Maidaan this month. Interestingly, it is clashing with Akshay-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Despite this, there seems to be no bad blood between the two actors.

Akshay Kumar’s birthday wish for Ajay Devgn

Taking to X, Akshay penned a wish for Ajay Devgn. He didn’t forget to give a special shoutout to his upcoming film Maidaan. His wish for the Shaitaan actor read, "My wish for you always, 'Kar har Maidaan fateh' Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn. Love and prayers."

My wish for you always, ‘Kar har Maidaan fateh 🙌🏻’ Happy birthday brother, @ajaydevgn . Love and prayers 🤗 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2024

What do we know about Maidaan?

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Music for the film has been scored by Oscar winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. The movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 10.

What to expect from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Meanwhile, Akshay is all set with the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' that hits theatres on Eid 2024. Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

It features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

While the actors are up for a clash, they will soon be seen in together in the film Singham Again. Previously, they have co-starred in the films Sooryavanshi (2021), Suhaag (1994), Insaan (2005), and Khakee (2004).

(with inputs from ANI)