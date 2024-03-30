×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Khel Khel Mein Wraps Up Shoot

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Anmy Virk will star in the comedy film Khel Mein Khel Mein which wrapped up shooting today.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a series of releases in the coming months. The actor has now wrapped up another movie - Khel Khel Mein. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by T-Series.

Khel Khel Mein wraps up shooting 

Khel Khel Mein features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and Amy Virk in the lead role. On March 29, trade analyst and industry insider Taran Adarsh shared the film has wrapped up shooting. Along with the news, he also shared a picture of the cast and crew of the movie. 

In the photo Akshay Kumar along with the director and producer of the film. Written and directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, AshwinVarde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashi Sinha and Ajay Rai. As per reports, the film is going to be an out-and-out comedy. 

What do we know about Khel Khel Mein? 

Superstar Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Khel Khel Mein in London in October 2023. The actor shared the work update on his official X page. "Can't help but smile when the camera rolls! Day 1 in London for #KhelKhelMein, shooting begins. Need your love and best wishes," he captioned a video from the sets of the film.

A file photo of Akshay Kumar | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram 

Other details about the upcoming project could not be confirmed immediately. Akshay also has films such as the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again, Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle and Sky Force in the pipeline. 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

