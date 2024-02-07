Advertisement

Akshay Kumar on Saturday unveiled the motion poster of a soul-stirring music video titled Shambhu. The song is sung by the actor himself. The track Shambhu showcases the superstar’s transformation into a devoted Shiv Bhakt, radiating reverence for Lord Shiva.

Dressed in traditional attire, Akshay Kumar embraces the essence of a Shiv Bhakt in this unseen avatar with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and a portrayal reflecting deep devotion.

The motion poster captures the divine aura with long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand.

Sharing the motion poster on the social media, Akshay captioned it: “Jai Mahakal… ‘Shambhu’ song video releasing on 5th February, 2024.”

All we need to know about Akshay Kumar's upcoming music video

Shambhu featuring Akshay Kumar promises a melodious journey into spirituality, guided by the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's devotional avatar. It is sung by Akshay Kumar, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose.

The lyrics, penned by Abhinav Shekhar, complement the music composed by Vikram Montrose.

Earlier, Akshay crooned Bachchan Pandey Ka Tashan for the movie Tashan, and Mujh Mein Tu Hi Basa (Film Version) from the film Special 26.

Shambhu is set to release on the Times Music YouTube Channel on February 5. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also has Sky Force, Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)