English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 22:10 IST

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Others Attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating his 61st birthday with his loved ones including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal at his residence in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt (L), Ranbir Kapoor (R) | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 61 today, February 24, and he decided to celebrate his birthday with his loved ones. The ace director hosted an intimate bash at his Mumbai residence later in the evening. Celebs such as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari were snapped arriving in their traditional bests.

The cast of Love & War arrives in style

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be starring together in Bhansali's next film titled Love & War, arrived together for the bash. Alia opted for a white traditional embellished suit, while Ranbir was seen in black casuals. The couple didn't pose for the camera and directly entered the building. On the other hand, Vicky, who also stars in the lead, looked handsome in an olive green shirt paired with black pants and a cap.

Love & War will mark their second film together after Brahmastra, while it will mark Vicky's first collaboration with the ace director.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Heeramandi cast at SLB's 61st birthday bash

Aditi and Richa Chadha, who will be seen in Bhansalo's debut series Heermandi, were snapped arriving in their cars at the director's residence. Aditi opted for a black ensemble featuring dramatic sleeves, while mom-to-be Richa looked radiant in a colourful jacket paired with black jeans.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali marked his directorial debut with the 1996 romantic musical Khamoshi: The Musical. Since then there has been no looking back for the director and he went on to direct several blockbuster hit films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, to name a few. Currently, he is awaiting the release of Heeramandi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

an hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

an hour ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

6 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

6 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

6 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

6 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

10 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

11 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

11 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Never Had Fights While Being Married To Each Other

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. Alia-Ranbir, Aditi Attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Birthday Bash

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. 'TMC Ministers Ignored us When we Asked About Shahjahan': Local Women

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Jaiswal shatters MASSIVE record, joins elite list featuring Yuvraj

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. Anil Kumble lavishes praise on England's team management

    Sports 23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo