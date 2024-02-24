Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 61 today, February 24, and he decided to celebrate his birthday with his loved ones. The ace director hosted an intimate bash at his Mumbai residence later in the evening. Celebs such as Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari were snapped arriving in their traditional bests.

The cast of Love & War arrives in style

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be starring together in Bhansali's next film titled Love & War, arrived together for the bash. Alia opted for a white traditional embellished suit, while Ranbir was seen in black casuals. The couple didn't pose for the camera and directly entered the building. On the other hand, Vicky, who also stars in the lead, looked handsome in an olive green shirt paired with black pants and a cap.

Love & War will mark their second film together after Brahmastra, while it will mark Vicky's first collaboration with the ace director.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Heeramandi cast at SLB's 61st birthday bash

Aditi and Richa Chadha, who will be seen in Bhansalo's debut series Heermandi, were snapped arriving in their cars at the director's residence. Aditi opted for a black ensemble featuring dramatic sleeves, while mom-to-be Richa looked radiant in a colourful jacket paired with black jeans.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali marked his directorial debut with the 1996 romantic musical Khamoshi: The Musical. Since then there has been no looking back for the director and he went on to direct several blockbuster hit films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, to name a few. Currently, he is awaiting the release of Heeramandi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.