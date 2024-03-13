Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:04 IST
Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Signed Jigra - It Has Her Daughter Raha Connection
Alia Bhatt, in a recent interview, reminisced about the moment she signed Jigra four months after giving birth to her daughter Raha.
Alia Bhatt recently announced the wrap of her upcoming film Jigra, which she started shooting a few months after giving birth to her daughter Raha. In a recent interview, the actress reminisced about the moment she signed for the film, co-starring Vedang Raina. She revealed the sense of protectiveness that enveloped her.
Alia Bhatt recalls signing Jigra after Raha's birth
In an interview with Forbes, Alia Bhatt shared that at the time she signed Jigra, her daughter was just four months old and she felt "very protective". She felt like a tigress who wanted to protect her cub. So Jigra for her is all about protecting your loved ones.
"At the time I signed Jigra, it was just after I had given birth, a couple of months, like 4 months, so I was feeling very protective. Something about me was feeling… like I was just in Tiger’s mode wanting to protect my cub. So Jigra is all about protecting your loved ones,” she said.
What do we know about Jigra?
The film marks Alia's second movie as a producer, a project she describes as significantly distinct from her maiden production. The movie is described as a gripping prison break action thriller co-produced by Dharma Productions. The film is helmed by Vasan Bala, the film is slated to release on September 27.
Announcing the film wrap of Jigra on her Instagram handle, she shared several pictures and captioned them as "Jigra' oh, abki teri baari ho @vedangraina. And that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon. 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you (sic)."
The film marks the first collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.
Published March 13th, 2024 at 16:04 IST
