sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 12:07 IST, October 25th 2024

Alia Bhatt's 'Botox Gone Wrong'? Jigra Star Addresses Videos Suggesting She's Done Plastic Surgery

Alleged videos claiming that Alia Bhatt has undergone cosmetic correction surgeries have gone viral. The Alpha actress has now addressed them.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alia Bhatt's Jigra is sunning in cinema halls now
Alia Bhatt's Jigra is sunning in cinema halls now | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:07 IST, October 25th 2024