sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 07:22 IST, October 19th 2024

Alpha: Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Photos From Kashmir Shoot With Sharvari Wagh

After Jigra box office debacle, unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt from the recent Kashmir schedule of the upcoming spy thriller film - Alpha, have surfaced online.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt from the recent Kashmir schedule of upcoming spy thriller film - Alpha
Unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt from the recent Kashmir schedule of upcoming spy thriller film - Alpha | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

01:15 IST, October 19th 2024