Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan meets and greets his fans outside his home Jalsa in Mumbai. This ritual has been existing from a very long time. A lot of the actor's fans flock to his place in Mumbai, especially on Sundays to get a glimpse of the megastar. While this has been an every week practice, something about today, February 4, was different. The actor greeted his fans in a traditional outfit that stole the limelight.

Amitabh Bachchan's Traditional Look Goes Viral

For his Sunday Darshan today, Amitabh Bachchan opted for a simple kurta pyjama set. He paired his plain outfit with a red printed dupatta that became the highlight of his stunning look.

The photos of the actor from his today's fan meet is going viral on social media.

What more do we know about Amitabh Bachchan's fan meet and greet ritual?

Every Sunday, hundreds of the actor's fans gather outside his residence to get a glimpse of him. The tradition has been in place for the past 40 years.

Just recently in his daily blog, the megastar mentioned how he has this habit of taking off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a devotion for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are lesser in magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera... and that is more evident now an indication that time has move on and nothing lasts forever.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The megastar, who was recently seen in films like Uunchai and Goodbye, will be next seen in the film pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD starring actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He also has his courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. The actor will also reunite with Rajinikanth after 32 years for a film.