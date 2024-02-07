Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 01:04 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's Traditional Look Steals Spotlight During His Fan Meet And Greet Session At Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan just like every Sunday greeted his fans outside his house Jalsa in Mumbai. However, the actor's traditional look is going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Every Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan meets and greets his fans outside his home Jalsa in Mumbai. This ritual has been existing from a very long time. A lot of the actor's fans flock to his place in Mumbai, especially on Sundays to get a glimpse of the megastar. While this has been an every week practice, something about today, February 4, was different. The actor greeted his fans in a traditional outfit that stole the limelight.

Amitabh Bachchan's Traditional Look Goes Viral

For his Sunday Darshan today, Amitabh Bachchan opted for a simple kurta pyjama set. He paired his plain outfit with a red printed dupatta that became the highlight of his stunning look.

The photos of the actor from his today's fan meet is going viral on social media.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Amitabh Bachchan's fan meet and greet ritual?

Every Sunday, hundreds of the actor's fans gather outside his residence to get a glimpse of him. The tradition has been in place for the past 40 years.

Advertisement

Just recently in his daily blog, the megastar mentioned how he has this habit of taking off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a devotion for him to interact with his well-wishers.

He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are lesser in magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera... and that is more evident now an indication that time has move on and nothing lasts forever.

What's next for Amitabh Bachchan?

The megastar, who was recently seen in films like Uunchai and Goodbye, will be next seen in the film pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD starring actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He also has his courtroom drama film 'Section 84'. The actor will also reunite with Rajinikanth after 32 years for a film. 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement