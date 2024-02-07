Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Amitabh Bachchan Takes A Dig At Box Office 'Crore Clubs', Talks About His ‘Historic’ Film Opening

Amitabh Bachchan revealed his reaction to his movies’ box office performance and said that he never paid attention to conversations revolving around his films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2023 film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff. Despite being a big-budgeted movie, it face-planted at the box office and turned out to be one of the biggest flops of the year. In his latest blog, the actor revealed his reaction to his movies’ box office performance.  

Amitabh Bachchan addresses box office concerns in his blog 

Senior Bachchan said that he never paid attention to conversations revolving around how his films do. He insisted that one does their work and the rest shall take care of itself. Big B took to his blog, where he wrote about the 1988 film Shahenshah, which had a “historic advance booking.”

 

He wrote: “Shahenshah! .. the film had historic advance booking which has not been repeated in Hindi film history .. all cinemas were sold out by February 1, 1988- two weeks before the film’s release !! .. never before! .. never again !! .. Courtesy: Ef Saikarun and his trend mark #MoDD™ ..”

The cine icon said that he never had this information. “Goodness this information is heartening to read .. must confess I never knew about it .. and quite honestly had never paid attention to such conversation,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan’s professional mantra 

He then shared some wisdom about how focusing on work matters and the rest follows. “Do your work and that’s it .. the rest shall take care of itself .. If it deserves merit, it shall get it .. if it does not nothing in the world shall be around it to justify the effect ..Love and more later,” he wrote.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD along with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

(with inputs from IANS)

 

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 15:44 IST

