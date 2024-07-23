sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:50 IST, July 23rd 2024

Ananya Panday Adds ₹3 Crore Range Rover To Her Swanky Car Collection

Ananya Panday has recently bought a new luxury car, a white Range Rover valued at ₹3 crore. The purchase came after her recent appearance at a wedding with Hardik Pandya, where the two danced together and sparked dating rumours.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image: IANS
  • 1 min read
15:50 IST, July 23rd 2024