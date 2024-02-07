Ananya Panday Says She Was 'Shocked' When Vikramaditya Motwane Offered Her A Film

Advertisement

Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her recent film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress is now gearing up for her next film which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The thriller is tentatively titled Control and in a new interview, the actress has opened up about the project.



Ananya Panday says she was ‘shocked’ when Vikramaditya Motwane approached her

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Ananya Panday opened up about her experience of working with the filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. The actress recalled feeling ‘shocked’ when the director first approached him. The Dream Girl 2 actress shared, “With Vikram sir, it was actually a dream to work with him because I've watched Udaan countless times. It's my mum's favourite movie. I think I was in shock when he wanted to meet me. To begin with, when my team said Vikram sir wants to meet you, I said, ‘For what? He wants to work with me?’”

A file photo of Ananya Panday with Vikramaditya Motwane | Image: Instagram

She then recalled her first meeting with the filmmaker feeling surreal upon knowing that the director wanted to make a film with her. She added, “And when I met him, I asked him, ‘Are you sure you’re directing this film?' He said, ‘Ya, I’m sure.' So it took me some time to register that I'm working with Vikram sir.”

Ananya Panday says she lacks self-confidence

A file photo of Ananya Panday | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

In the same conversation, the actress opened up about seeking validation while working on a film. She asserted that she needs to filmmaker to assure her that her performance in the movie is well and she is doing good. She continued, “The self-belief is very low in me. I'm a validation-seeking sort of person. So even when I'm on set, I need my directors to confirm like 10 times that the shot was okay. I'm always like, ‘Was it okay? Should I do one more?’ Even when someone praises my work or compliments me, my first reaction is, ‘Really? Are you sure? Me?’ So I have that, which I'm trying to get better at. I don't know where it comes from. I think it's always been in my personality.”

