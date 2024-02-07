Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Ananya Panday Says She Was 'Shocked' When Vikramaditya Motwane Offered Her A Film

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her next film, a cyber-thriller, tentatively titled Control. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikaramaditya Motwane with Ananya Panday
A file photo of Vikaramaditya Motwane with Ananya Panday | Image:Vikaramaditya Motwane with Ananya Panday
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ananya Panday is basking in the success of her recent film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actress is now gearing up for her next film which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The thriller is tentatively titled Control and in a new interview, the actress has opened up about the project.


Ananya Panday says she was ‘shocked’ when Vikramaditya Motwane approached her 

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Ananya Panday opened up about her experience of working with the filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. The actress recalled feeling ‘shocked’ when the director first approached him. The Dream Girl 2 actress shared, “With Vikram sir, it was actually a dream to work with him because I've watched Udaan countless times. It's my mum's favourite movie. I think I was in shock when he wanted to meet me. To begin with, when my team said Vikram sir wants to meet you, I said, ‘For what? He wants to work with me?’” 

A file photo of Ananya Panday with Vikramaditya Motwane | Image: Instagram 

She then recalled her first meeting with the filmmaker feeling surreal upon knowing that the director wanted to make a film with her. She added, “And when I met him, I asked him, ‘Are you sure you’re directing this film?' He said, ‘Ya, I’m sure.' So it took me some time to register that I'm working with Vikram sir.” 

Advertisement

Ananya Panday says she lacks self-confidence

A file photo of Ananya Panday | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram 

In the same conversation, the actress opened up about seeking validation while working on a film. She asserted that she needs to filmmaker to assure her that her performance in the movie is well and she is doing good. She continued, “The self-belief is very low in me. I'm a validation-seeking sort of person. So even when I'm on set, I need my directors to confirm like 10 times that the shot was okay. I'm always like, ‘Was it okay? Should I do one more?’ Even when someone praises my work or compliments me, my first reaction is, ‘Really? Are you sure? Me?’ So I have that, which I'm trying to get better at. I don't know where it comes from. I think it's always been in my personality.” 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ian Botham Botham credits England for infusing life into Test cricket

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Another LOSS for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: Vissel Kobe beat MLS side

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Nitish After Meeting PM Modi, Nadda: 'Abh Idhar Udhar Nahi'

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Article 370 Poster: Yami Gautam, Priya Mani Are At Crossroads

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement