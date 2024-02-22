Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Ananya Panday Shares Photo From Rakul-Jackky's Wedding, Fans Ask If Aditya Roy Kapur Clicked It

Ananya Panday shared photos from Rakul and Jackky's wedding, leading fans to speculate if the pictures were clicked by her beau Aditya Roy Kapur.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21. The coveted event was attended by several celebrities including lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. While the couple reached the Mumbai airport separately to fly to Goa, the two were seen arriving at the same time and leaving for the venue in the same car. Later in the day, Ananya shared photos from the wedding, leading fans to speculate if the pictures were clicked by her beau Aditya. 

Ananya Panday stuns in saree

Ananya looked stunning in a sequin saree that she wore for Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa. Her caption read, “Feeling the sun under the moon surrounded by love (sic).” While the actress also shared a picture with her girl gang, her date to the event, Aditya Roy Kapur was absent from the photos she posted on her Instagram handle, making it seem like the Fitoor star was her designated photographer for the event. 

 

Earlier in the day, Ananya and Aditya kept it casual as they left from Mumbai for Goa for the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The duo, who have refrained for posing for the cameras together, did not shy away from getting snapped with each other. When the paparazzi members said 'yeh jodi aag hai' and ‘ek number’, Ananya was seen blushing. The actress sported an oversized shirt with gunji and denim shorts. Aditya, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt and denim.

Ananya-Aditya hint at their relationship

Appearing on a chat show, Aditya and Ananya hinted about their blossoming romance, which began a year and a half ago. The Night Manager said he’s “Aditya Joy Kapur” and that he feels pure bliss when he hears Ananya Panday’s name. The dating rumours got real when Ananya addressed herself as Ananya Coy Kapur on the same chat show. Apart from walking the Lakme Fashion Week ramp together in 2022, Ananya and Aditya have yet to collaborate professionally.

Advertisement

 

 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:16 IST

